Filipino food vendor 'Meat on the Street' to manage Milwaukee Public Museum café, coffee kiosk

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) recently announced Meat on the Street (MOTS) will be managing MPM's café and coffee kiosk beginning in early March.

MOTS is a Filipino-inspired restaurant, food truck, and catering company. Their menu at MPM will feature traditional Filipino dishes like kabobs, egg rolls, and lumpia, American food options like hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as Mexican staples such as taquitos and burritos.

The kiosk at MPM will serve coffee, Filipino beverages, and grab-and-go breakfast foods.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meat on the Street to the Milwaukee Public Museum," said Rebecca Ehlers, MPM Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Visitor Experience. "This is an exciting opportunity to enhance Museum visitors’ dining experiences and support local entrepreneurs as they take this next step in growing their business."

MOTS is co-founded and owned by siblings Alexa and Matt Alfaro. In 2014, MOTS began as a food truck in downtown Milwaukee as an homage to Filipino culture.

In 2016, MOTS opened a brick-and-mortar food stall within the Elever25 at Pabst apartment complex food court.

MOTS's last day at Eleven25 will be Friday, Feb. 24, and then operations will move to MPM while maintaining their food trucks and catering services.

The opening of MOTS within the MPM will be announced at a later date.

“It’s come full circle,” Alexa said. “My dad came here, got to live the American dream, provide a better life for his kids, and now we’ve opened a food business that he’s always dreamed of for us.”

Admission to the museum is not required to access the café and coffee kiosk. They are located on the ground floor off the Wells Street entrance.

The café hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Monday.

The coffee kiosk hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip