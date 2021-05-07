Fight breaks out over trading cards outside Brookfield Target: Police

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police say an argument over trading cards escalated into a group of men attacking another man outside a local Target store Friday. At one point, the victim drew a handgun, apparently scaring the alleged attackers away, police said.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers were called to the Target at 12725 W. Bluemound Rd. around 8:20 a.m. for a 911 call about a fight in the parking lot.

Witnesses reported several people were involved in the fight outside the store's entrance. It was also reported that one person was armed with a handgun, according to BPD.

An investigation by police later revealed that a 35-year-old man was physically assaulted by four men aged 23-35 years old as he exited the Target, police said.

Police say it appears the attack stemmed from a disagreement over the purchase of sports trading cards bought at the Target.

During the attack, the victim - who police say is a valid conceal and carry holder - drew his firearm. At that point, the suspects ran away. Police say no shots were fired, and the victim did not follow the attackers.

All four victims were later located and taken into custody, police say. The victim suffered minor injuries, which did not require medical attention on scene, according to Brookfield police.

A fifth man was identified on the scene but was not arrested.

Charges consisting of Battery, Strangulation, and Disorderly Conduct will be presented to the Waukesha County District Attorneys' office, police said.

