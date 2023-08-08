Fifth grade teacher in Racine raising money to buy books for students

RACINE — As kids across Wisconsin prepare to go back to school, a fifth grade teacher in Racine is raising money to make a positive change in his students’ lives.

Daniel Thompson starts his first teaching job this fall at Fratt Elementary School after tutoring there for two years. While helping the kids, he realized there was a need for books.

“Reading is perhaps the biggest piece in all of that. You wouldn’t believe how many of our kids struggle,” Thompson explained.

He said that because of the pandemic, many kids missed an opportunity to learn and spend time reading like they would have in a classroom.

As he prepares for this school year, his goal is personal. His grandfather, Arzell Thompson, never learned how to read.

“Not only was it hard for his life, but I wish my grandfather had been able to read to me. I wanted to put my energy here so other people aren’t in that position,” Thompson said.

Holly McCoy is the Executive Director of Literacy Services of Wisconsin. She said 25% of adults in Milwaukee County read at or below a third grade reading level.

“So many human beings in this city are so intelligent, but struggle with reading because it wasn’t addressed when they were younger,” McCoy explained.

“There is a cyclical impact on graduation rates, employment, and college enrollment. All of those things are directly connected."

Thompson created a GoFundMe to raise money and buy books for his students. His goal, $500, would get each of his 18 students around two books to take home.

“When I look at my fifth grade class, reading levels could range anywhere from first to fifth grade,” Thompson stated. “This is a resource I’ll use throughout year to catch kids where they’re at.”

That goal was quickly surpassed, now reaching over $800. It will stay open all year to support his students.

“I’m grateful because it’s all for the kids. There’s a whole community that cares about you, cares about your future, and wants to support you,” Thompson smiled.

Aside from donating, Thompson said it’s crucial to read to kids at home.

“We can chip at it easily. One household at a time, one book, one story at time, with a kid,” Thompson said.

McCoy said organizations are always looking for tutors to help out too.

“If you’re sitting at home and feeling inspired, giving back is the best way that someone can help, and that really looks like tutoring,” McCoy explained.

For more information, you can visit their website.

