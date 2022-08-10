Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Festival Foods to open in Hartford on Friday

The location will open at 6 a.m. at 1275 Bell Avenue and will then be open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Festival Foods to require face masks in stores starting July 20
Festival Foods website<br/>
Festival Foods to require face masks in stores starting July 20
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 16:10:01-04

HARTFORD, Wis. — Festival Foods will open a new location in Hartford on Friday.

The location will open at 6 a.m. at 1275 Bell Avenue and will then be open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

“Our goal is to provide an enjoyable shopping experience for every Festival Foods guest,” Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said. “It’s an honor to join the Hartford community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

Hartford Festival Foods is the first in the chain's history to offer a Caribou Coffee drive-through, the company said. It is located near the front entrance.

Catering, online shopping, and store pickup services will also be available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards