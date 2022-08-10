Festival Foods to open in Hartford on Friday

HARTFORD, Wis. — Festival Foods will open a new location in Hartford on Friday.

The location will open at 6 a.m. at 1275 Bell Avenue and will then be open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

“Our goal is to provide an enjoyable shopping experience for every Festival Foods guest,” Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said. “It’s an honor to join the Hartford community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

Hartford Festival Foods is the first in the chain's history to offer a Caribou Coffee drive-through, the company said. It is located near the front entrance.

Catering, online shopping, and store pickup services will also be available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip