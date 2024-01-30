Festa Italiana to return to Summerfest grounds in 2024

MILWAUKEE — After two years at the Italian Community Center, Festa Italiana is returning to the Henry W. Maier Festival Park in 2024, organizers announced Tuesday.

The festival will take place from May 31st through June 2nd.

"Our 'Little Italy on the Lakefront' will feature Festa favorites including the Cucina Showcase, Heritage/Cultural Exhibit, Italian Idol, Fireworks, Bocce Tournament, Mass, Entertainment, and of course, lots of Italian food and wine," a media release announcing the change said.

Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, it was moved to the Italian Community Center. Now, it will make its triumphant return to the Summerfest grounds.

"We’re looking forward to returning to Henry W. Maier Festival Park, and can’t wait to have you join us in celebrating all things Italian," the release said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip