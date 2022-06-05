Fees waived during Wisconsin DNR Free Fun Weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This weekend (June 4-5) is the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ‘10th Annual Free Fun Weekend’.

That means state park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

According to the DNR, Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more.

So if you noticed more people fishing or heading to outdoor recreation areas this is the reason why.

In Green Bay, several families came out to take advantage of fishing.

“Today has actually been pretty good, I had a pretty good size catfish. Broke my line because my line wasn’t strong enough to hold it. Then had another pretty good size fish they call I can’t pronounce it, broke my line as well. Other than that it was a pretty good day,” said Betty Tropeck, Green Bay.

If you didn’t get a chance to get outdoors on Saturday, you still are able to take advantage of the free fun through Sunday.

