Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin plays off Rodgers dig at Bears fans with "Own Hunger Week"

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It's Bears week and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is fighting hunger ahead of the rivalry game. The organization is partnering with fan-led website Cheesehead TV for a week-long campaign aptly named “Own Hunger," a play off of Aaron Rodgers shouting "I still own you" at Bears fans.

“We all saw Aaron Rodgers letting the Chicago fans know that he owns the Bears and so that got our mind thinking about how we can get involved in something that all Packers fans are going to be excited about like Bears week,” said Scott Marshall, the organization's Vice President of Development and Communication.

The campaign runs through Sunday night’s game. Fans can make monetary donation or purchase an “Own Hunger Champion" t-shirt, long sleeve shirt, or hoodie with all proceeds going to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Own Hunger Week is a part of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s 'Food for the Holidays' campaign and every donation makes a big difference. A donation of just $1 will provide four meals to a family in need and each shirt purchase will provide 40 meals.

“We’re able to direct that money towards items," Marshall said. "Like maybe we have a lot of canned veggies but we need canned fruits. Then we can make sure to fill up our inventory so that everyone has a nice balanced diet and can take care of breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

The campaign started Monday and Cheesehead TV co-founder Aaron Nagler says it immediately drew attention from their audience. Nagler and co-founder Corey Behnke, two Green Bay natives, started Cheesehead TV in 2007 and produce Packers-related content such as podcasts and YouTube videos.

The campaign set a goal of $10,000 and is already over halfway there, raising over $5,000 in just two days. Nagler attributes the campaign's success to the generosity of the Packers fan base, not only in Wisconsin, but around the world.

“It’s been incredible watching people from all over the world literally, Japan, Germany, Brazil, all chipping in," Nagler said. "I think that speaks to the generosity of Packers fans, the connectivity. That connection to the team is so special."

To learn how you can make a donation, you can visit feedingamericawi.org/cheesehead or text CHEESEHEAD to 41444.

