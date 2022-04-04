Federal search warrant: Sheboygan man accused of stealing FBI trailer

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — A Sheboygan man is accused of stealing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) property out of a bureau parking lot last month, according to a federal search warrant.

The warrant said an SUV entered a "covert FBI off-site location in Cudahy" on March 3 and the driver allegedly stole a mostly empty trailer.

It took the driver about 25 minutes to hook up the trailer to his SUV and leave the lot. The incident was captured on several surveillance cameras.

The SUV was first spotted in Milwaukee County about a week later on March 11, and later tracked to Sheboygan County

An FBI Task Force Officer with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department found the SUV at the registered address, and found the suspect hiding in the garage smoking "what appeared to be crack cocaine."

He continued to smoke from the pipe, despite officers physically pulling him away.

The search warrant was for the SUV used in the alleged theft. Investigators found a trailer hitch lock, two sets of bolt cutters, a camera, and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections ID card.

We are not naming the suspect at this time since he has not yet been charged in this case. An online court records search shows he was also charged with possession of cocaine in Sheboygan County Circuit Court shortly after he was arrested.

The warrant did not say if the FBI has recovered the stolen trailer. We reached out to the FBI and the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

