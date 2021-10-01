Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal judge sets hearing on blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Gray wolf
Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 16:47:28-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has set a hearing for later this month on whether to block Wisconsin's fall wolf hunt.

Six Chippewa tribes filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 seeking to block the hunt, saying hunters killed too many wolves during the state's February season and kill quotas from the fall hunt aren't grounded in science.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday scheduled a hearing on the tribes' request for a preliminary injunction blocking the fall hunt for Oct. 29, six days before the season is set to begin on Nov. 6.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku