Fear the Deer and Go Pack Go: Wisconsin sports fans get ready for big weekend

MILWAUKEE — From 'Fear the Deer' to 'Go Pack Go,' 'On Wisconsin' and 'We Are Marquette,' Wisconsin sports fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on their teams this weekend.

The action opened up on Friday night with the Bucks taking on the Lakers at home. UW-Madison and Marquette Women's Volleyball each hosted NCAA tournament games at their respective courts on Friday as well.

Former Marquette volleyball player Peg Haischer said she's been on campus three nights in a row to cheer on various Marquette sports teams. But volleyball is where her heart lies.

"I think they're a great team, they played well yesterday and we're hoping they'll continue to go far," Haischer said.

Haischer also plans on attending the Marquette vs. UW-Madison Men's basketball showdown on Saturday.

However, when it comes to the Packers vs. Bear rivalry on Sunday, fans on both sides don't seem to have too much confidence in their teams.

"Hopefully we can win it, but I don't see much chance on it," said Bears fan Rene Avila.

"They've been trying their best all of the time, but they just fall through at the end of the day," said Packers fan Johnny Gomez.

And fans who want to show off their patriotism this weekend can tune in as the U.S. Men's national soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday morning.

