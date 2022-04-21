FBI offers $5,000 reward for capture of suspects in Beloit armed robbery

BELOIT (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Field Office of the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of two young men suspected in a Beloit grocery store robbery in January.

The robbery was reported on Jan. 22 when at about 2:30 p.m., the FBI says two unidentified suspects robbed Vera’s Groceries at gunpoint. The grocery store is located at 1502 Henry Ave. in Beloit.

The suspects are described as one white man and one Black man, both around 18 to 24 years old. They were both dressed in black hooded sweatshirt jackets with the hood up and were wearing black face masks.

The white suspect is about 130 pounds, 5’, 1” to 5’, 5” in height. He was also wearing blue jeans and black shoes. The Black suspect is about 170 pounds, 5’10” to 6’2” in height. He had gray gloves, black sweatpants and black shoes.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous, the FBI says.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Madison Resident Agency and the Beloit Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.