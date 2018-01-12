FBI offering $5,000 reward for information in Wauwatosa armed robbery

Suspects may have ties in Chicago or Wauwatosa

10:21 PM, Jan 11, 2018
1 hour ago

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward to find two men caught robbing a Wauwatosa pharmacy.

Surveillance video shows the duo stealing prescription meds from the Swan Pharmacy in 2016.

According to a news release, the suspects showed a gun and demanded prescription narcotic medication. 

They left in a black Lexus SUV with Illinois plates, which had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago earlier that day. 

The FBI gave descriptions of the two suspects. 

  • Suspect 1: Black male, 20-25 years-old, thin build, wearing a maroon “varsity style” jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray gloves. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.
  • Suspect 2: Black male, 20-25 years-old, thin build, wearing a gray/black jacket with a multi-colored scarf.

The FBI says the crooks may have ties to Indianapolis or Chicago. 
 

