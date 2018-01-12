FBI offering $5,000 reward for information in Wauwatosa armed robbery

They left in a black Lexus SUV with Illinois plates, which had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago earlier that day.
The FBI gave descriptions of the two suspects.
Suspect 1: Black male, 20-25 years-old, thin build, wearing a maroon “varsity style” jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray gloves. The man displayed a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.
Suspect 2: Black male, 20-25 years-old, thin build, wearing a gray/black jacket with a multi-colored scarf.
The FBI says the crooks may have ties to Indianapolis or Chicago.