FBI offering $10K reward for man suspected of robbing several Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.

According to the FBI, a serial commercial robbery suspect is wanted for questioning in multiple robberies and attempted robberies of businesses between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5.

During each robbery, the FBI says the man drives up to the restaurant's drive-thru window and hands a note to the cashier demanding money and implying he is armed with a weapon.

He is wanted for the following robberies and attempted robberies:



Sept. 26: Culver's Restaurant in Lake Mills

Oct. 6: Culver's Restaurant in Janesville

Oct. 10: Culver's Restaurant in Mequon

Oct. 26: Culver's Restaurant in Beloit

Dec. 5: Best Buy Store in Janesville

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6'5 and 300 pounds with brown hair and a brown goatee. In each incident, he is driving a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates.

He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

