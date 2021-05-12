‘Fauci’ chosen as top name for peregrine falcon chick born at Wisconsin power plant

"Fauci" is the top vote-getter for one of the peregrine falcon chicks born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants this spring.
The companies hosted a naming contest in honor of "the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement Wednesday. Thousands of people voted for the names, the companies said, and one honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci came out on top.
The winners of this year’s contest are (in order):
- Fauci in honor of health care workers
- Beaker in honor of scientists
- Checkers in honor of grocery store workers
- Siren in honor of first responders
- Courage in honor of everyone making sacrifices to help others
- Sparkle in honor of cleaning crews
- Kizzmekia in honor of vaccinators
- Energizer in honor of utility workers
- Harvest in honor of farmers
- Hugs in honor of parents and guardians
- Cheers in honor of restaurant and bar workers
- Keanu in honor of bus drivers
- Teach in honor of teachers
We Energies says so far, nine chicks have hatched at their facilities in Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Rothschild power plants. They say they are still waiting on four eggs to hatch at the Port Washington Generating Station.
The falcons are attracted to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers. That makes We Energies and WPS facilities ideal nesting sites.