‘Fauci’ chosen as top name for peregrine falcon chick born at Wisconsin power plant

"Fauci" is the top vote-getter for one of the peregrine falcon chicks born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service power plants this spring.

The companies hosted a naming contest in honor of "the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement Wednesday. Thousands of people voted for the names, the companies said, and one honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci came out on top.

The winners of this year’s contest are (in order):

Fauci in honor of health care workers

Beaker in honor of scientists

Checkers in honor of grocery store workers

Siren in honor of first responders

Courage in honor of everyone making sacrifices to help others

Sparkle in honor of cleaning crews

Kizzmekia in honor of vaccinators

Energizer in honor of utility workers

Harvest in honor of farmers

Hugs in honor of parents and guardians

Cheers in honor of restaurant and bar workers

Keanu in honor of bus drivers

Teach in honor of teachers

We Energies says so far, nine chicks have hatched at their facilities in Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Rothschild power plants. They say they are still waiting on four eggs to hatch at the Port Washington Generating Station.

The falcons are attracted to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers. That makes We Energies and WPS facilities ideal nesting sites.

