Father dies after crash with 2 kids in vehicle near 76th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — A 32-year-man died after he and his two young children were involved in a bad crash near 76th and Florist on June 26.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family, Taylor suffered a traumatic brain injury from the crash. The fundraiser explains he was put in a medically induced coma but later that week was not showing any signs of improvement. Three days after the crash, doctors told family members he was brain dead.

"Thursday the 29th our family was sadly told Taylor was brain dead. We moved him to comfort care and had to make the worst decision of our lives to end life support. Taylor passed away at 545pm surrounded by his family and loved ones. We all hugged him, held him and his hands for hours crying, telling him we loved him and how sorry we were for this happening. Taylor absolutely did not deserve this," according to the GoFundMe.

They have a $20,000 goal for funeral and burial costs.

A man and two children were injured in a three-vehicle crash near 76th and Florist around 1 p.m. on Monday, June 26. According to Milwaukee police at the time, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Florist attempted to make a left turn on 76th Street when it collided with a second vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The collision caused the vehicles to collide with a third vehicle.

The driver of the turning vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in that vehicle, a three-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, had to be extricated. They were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-fatal injuries.

"The kids sustained serious injuries and my brother had life-threatening injuries," according to the fundraiser.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for license violation.

The allegedly offending driver is facing three charges from the accident, according to the family.

"We are fundraising for his funeral and burial cost. We want to have a nice memorial and have a place his kids and his loved ones can always visit him. We are also fundraising for the medical bills while he was in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Froedtert. Taylor did not have insurance and being his immediate family we can’t imagine how high those bills will be. Our family would greatly appreciate all your love, support and prayers as we just lost our mother a couple months ago and now him. Taylor will be missed so much. Him and our other brother Scott were best friends. They were together everyday. Taylor was an awesome dad, the best brother, the funniest uncle and the sweetest son. He was too young to die and we are just so devastated. He was just the greatest of all time and his presence will be missed tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read this and please donate if you’re able to help. Also, most importantly, if you’re able to share our story that would help more than you could imagine. Thank you again. The Poirier Family," according to their GoFundMe.

