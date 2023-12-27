Father charged after two 10-year-old boys killed in Waukesha County crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee father was charged Wednesday, Dec. 27 in connection to a Waukesha County pursuit that ended in a rollover crash, killing two 10-year-old boys.

Paul Vinson, 29, has been charged with 10 felonies, including fleeing an officer resulting in death and injury and driving without a license. He appeared in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $1.5 million.

The fatal crash occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 20 shortly before midnight. According to a criminal complaint, a Waukesha County deputy attempted to stop a driver, Vinson, with no license plates on I-94 eastbound. Vinson instead exited at Prospect Ave. to avoid the deputy. He then stopped the car on Prospect south of Golf Road, but when the deputy approached him, he took off.

Deputies attempted to pursue Vinson, who reached speeds of 90-95 mph and blew two stop signs, the complaint says. When deputies caught up to Vinson, they found the vehicle crashed and four people on the ground.

The complaint explains that Vinson lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck a culvert. The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its passenger side on Golf Road in the Town of Delafield. Two juvenile males, who were ejected from the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the two boys were four other occupants; a front-seat passenger, two backseat passengers, and the driver, identified as Vinson. Two of those occupants were transported to Children's Hospital.

Due to the crash, Vinson suffered a brain bleed and fractured vertebra. A female occupant had a collapsed lung, two girls had brain bleeds and brain swelling, and another girl had a severed arm.

According to the complaint, they were coming from Minnesota after getting one of the boys and were previously at the Mall of America.

Vinson told authorities he was "unsure" if he had anything to drink and that the day was "fuzzy." He denied any illicit drug use. Marijuana was found inside the vehicle, the complaint says.

Vinson's driving record indicates he never possessed a valid driver's license and had 12 prior convictions for operating while suspended between 2013 and 2022.

Vinson returns to court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

