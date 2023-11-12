Fatal crash on highway leaves two dead in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Watertown Police Department responded to a two-car head on crash in the southbound lane of the South Trunk Highway 26 bypass north of South Trunk Highway 19.

One of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way and collided with the other vehicle leaving both drivers dead on the scene. The two passengers from one car are injured and there were no additional occupants in the other.

Those injured were transported to the Aurora Summit Hospital to treat their injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

