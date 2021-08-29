Watch
Fatal car crash kills 16-year-old boy near 20th and Auer

MFD confirms the accident left one dead while three others were transported to a nearby hospital
TMJ4
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near 20th and Auer on Saturday.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:32:42-04

A Saturday afternoon car crash has left a 16-year-old boy dead according to the Medical Examiner's Office. The accident occurred at Union Cemetery by the intersection of North 20th Street and Auer Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, three other individuals were involved in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

As officials were investigating the aftermath, the damaged car was visibly mangled on the grounds of the cemetery nearby tombstones.

Aaliyah Ali stepped out for a jog was shocked to see the tragic scene of the crash unfold.

"I see all the officers around the car trying to help the other kids get out of the car. Like all of them were injured and then one of the kids passed away," said Ali.

Officials have yet to confirm what could have caused this crashed.

