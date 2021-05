GREENDALE — Greendale police were called to W. Loomis Road and 68th Street just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday for a crash involving two cars.

Police say both drivers were men from Franklin, WI.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office an 84-year-old man was killed in the accident.

A stretch of Highway 36 in Greendale was shut down for over six hours.

This accident is still under investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.

