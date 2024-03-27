Teen prom fashion show ‘ Fashup 2024’ in the works.

A Milwaukee teen prom fashion show is in the works.

“FashUp 2024” raises money to provide a prom experience to nearly 300 Milwaukee area teens.

Our Steph Brown connects with Lynn Dixon-Speller, Director and Stylist of Fashup 2024 to get a sneak peek of all the glitz and glamour.

Proceeds raised go to covering prom dresses and suits, tickets, flowers, shoes, and in some cases gift certificates.

This year’s venue is the 35th floor of the Seven Seventy-Seven building in downtown Milwaukee.

If you want to help send a teen to prom, you can buy tickets here.

If you can’t attend the show monetary donations will help sponsor a teen.

The fundraiser is also sponsored by Stacy Adams who supplies suits and shoes for young men going to prom.

