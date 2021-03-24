Farmhouse fire in Yorkville leaves four chickens dead, deputy says

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE, Wis. — A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office while on routine patrol observed dark smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 18100 block of Spring St. in the Village of Yorkville around 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The deputy discovered heavy flames coming from an unoccupied farmhouse which was approximately 50 ft from the primary residence on the property.

The deputy woke the sleeping occupants of the residence and had them safely evacuate their home.

Deputies say no one was injured during this incident but it is believed that four chickens did not survive the barn fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip