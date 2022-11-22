Steph Connects: Farmer Dave Witte, the 'Carrot Man,' to no longer sell produce at West Allis Farmer's Market

WEST BEND, Wis. — In today’s edition of Steph Connects, Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.

Dave Witte says truck farming is his life and he’ll always provide fresh produce to his customers, but they will now have to come to him, and Steph did just that.

Dave’s father and grandfather were both farmers.

When Dave decided he wanted to farm for a living, he was denied by three banks before he was able to secure a loan to buy 30 acres of land. He said the banks didn’t take him seriously.

He knew what was in his heart and now, 35 years later, he has nearly one hundred acres and has been selling quality produce on the main corner at the West Allis Farmer’s Market…known as the “Carrot Man”.

For those of you who’ve been to that market, you likely know Dave. If not, I took a ride to his West Bend farm to connect with the “Carrot Man” himself.

Dave says his drive comes from within. Recently the West Bend store caught fire and he and his son were forced to rebuild during the height of the pandemic.

He says he doesn’t overthink things and just gets up every day and does what he must do.

If you head out to West Bend, the market is open through this Wednesday or until they’re out of produce.

They have those delicious carrots of course but also a beautiful assortment of vegetables.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip