Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fans still showing love after Packers playoff run comes to an end

Things were not looking great for the Green Bay Packers at the beginning of the season. But they turned things around and had an impressive playoff run.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 07:30:28-05

In Today's Talker — The Green Bay Packers' season didn't start off well, but they surprised many and made an impressive playoff run.

Green Bay started the season 3 and 6, but clinched a wild card spot after finishing the season 6 and 2.

After a dominating performance over the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs, they nearly pulled off a major upset over the NFC's top ranked team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans had a lot to say about the incredible comeback.

You can watch them all above in Today's Talker.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device