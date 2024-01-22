Fans still showing love after Packers playoff run comes to an end

In Today's Talker — The Green Bay Packers' season didn't start off well, but they surprised many and made an impressive playoff run.

Green Bay started the season 3 and 6, but clinched a wild card spot after finishing the season 6 and 2.

After a dominating performance over the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs, they nearly pulled off a major upset over the NFC's top ranked team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans had a lot to say about the incredible comeback.

