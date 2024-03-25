Fans give Marquette sweet welcome home after reaching Sweet 16

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Golden Eagles received a sweet welcome home after earning a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 Sunday.

The men’s basketball team was greeted by dozens of fans at the Al McGuire Center upon their return from Indianapolis where they won against the Colorado Buffaloes.

“I told my kids to get in the car because my son is on spring break and that we needed to go welcome them back,” Natalie Harris exclaimed alongside her family, decked out in Marquette gear.

She was one of many excited fans thrilled to see the team back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

“Last year we lost in the very same game. The game to go to the Sweet 16. It was a disappointing and devastating loss and that’s driven us the past twelve months,” Marquette Coach Shaka Smart told TMJ4 News.

The Buffaloes briefly managed to take the lead in the second half of Sunday’s game and kept it close in the final minutes. However, Marquette pulled through 81-77.

“We always talk about emptying the tank and that’s what we did today,” player Chase Ross said. David Joplin added that their defense picked up when it needed to.

This is Marquette’s 36th NCAA tournament appearance and 17th trip to the Sweet 16.

“You have to show support to the team. The doubters didn’t think Marquette would go far,” Alum Chris Jimenez said.

The team said seeing all of the fans makes the win that much sweeter.

“It feels good. It goes to show how supportive our people and our fans are. It’s pretty cool they came to meet us,” Joplin smiled.

Marquette will go on to face North Carolina State on Friday at 6:09 CT in Dallas, Texas.

