Fans encouraged to wear gold at Marquette's game on Sunday to support Dr. Lovell, those affected by cancer

Milwaukee Business Journal
Michael Lovell
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's and women's basketball teams will wear gold uniforms on Sunday as a display of support for those affected by cancer, including Marquette University President Dr. Michael Lovell.

Marquette is encouraging fans in attendance at Fiserv Forum to wear gold in support of the #LovellStrong initiative.

Dr. Lovell was diagnosed with sarcoma in September of 2021.

Marquette plays Xavier at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Marquette women's team will also feature gold uniforms and shooting shirts at Butler.

