Fans celebrate Super Bowl weekend in freezing temps

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite the freezing temperatures, fans are out to celebrate this huge moment.

On one side we have Patriots fans unapologetic to get another Super Bowl victory.

Ticket prices are no match for team loyalty. We found an Eagles fan who spent all the money he got from his wedding on tickets, believing it is his year.

We'll have to wait until tonight to see who gets the bragging frights.

NBC's Wendy Woolfolk tells TODAY'S TMJ4 the largest amount of fans she's seen are Vikings fans. They are hoping for better luck next year.

This Super Bowl will go down as the coldest on record. Thankfully it will be held indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium.

