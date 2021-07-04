Fans across Milwaukee continue to bask in Bucks win Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE — After a night of celebrating, dozens of Bucks fans went straight back to the Deer District on Sunday morning to get for the Finals. Outside the Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, fans were waiting in line before the store opened at 11.

"We want to be part of history with the Milwaukee Bucks!" said fan Saengmamy Phalangvanh as she waited in line to get her new bucks swag.

And while the Pro Shop was packed once the doors opened, the Deer District wasn't the only place people were still basking in an Eastern Conference Championship.

At the Sherman Park court, Immanuel Lewis reflected on the big win while playing basketball with a friend.

"It's special, very special. 50 years! I'm like, 'wow,'" Lewis said.

Julian Wright and Marquice Howard were at Kosciuszko Park with family and friends celebrating the Fourth of July and the Bucks first trip to The Finals in nearly 50 years.

"I'm super ecstatic! We got the win, we're going to The Finals! It's been since 1974 I heard so it's been a long time coming," Wright said.

He and Howard said they're already looking forward to game one.

"Bucks in six!" was Howard's predicted outcome for the Finals. "I think we loose one in Phoenix, take the next one and take two at home."

Fans are split on if it will be Bucks in five, six or seven, but, one thing's for sure, Buck mania is bringing the city together.

"This shows, you know, that people can get together and just enjoy and have something in common," said Fred Jones as he waited outside the Pro Shop Sunday morning. "Whether it's the Bucks, the Brewers, whatever it is we got something in common. We show that we can be in the same place with many different people and get along."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip