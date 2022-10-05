Watch Now
Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos returning to the Milwaukee Art Museum

Posted at 5:54 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:54:48-04

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, Family Sundays will be returning to the Milwaukee Art Museum. The first event will be for Día de los Muertos on Oct. 23.

Dia de los Muertos at Milwaukee Art Museum Sugar Skull

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday where family and friends come together to honor those in their lives who have passed away.

Violinist at Dia de los Muertos

This Día de los Muertos event will include creating art with your family, meeting Wisconsin artists, music and dance performances, and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

For more details, admission prices, and a full list of activities, you can visit the Milwaukee Art Museum's website.

