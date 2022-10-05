Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos returning to the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, Family Sundays will be returning to the Milwaukee Art Museum. The first event will be for Día de los Muertos on Oct. 23.

Front Room Photography

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday where family and friends come together to honor those in their lives who have passed away.

Front Room Photography

This Día de los Muertos event will include creating art with your family, meeting Wisconsin artists, music and dance performances, and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

For more details, admission prices, and a full list of activities, you can visit the Milwaukee Art Museum's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip