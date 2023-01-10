Family sues Milwaukee Police Department over bodycam video after man dies during foot chase

MILWAUKEE — The family of DeShaunte Adams is demanding the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) release body camera footage of the moments leading up to their son's death.

Adams, 43, died after police said he shot himself in a backyard after a chase on the city's north side last August. MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said Adams fired at officers and they fired back, but nobody was hit. Police say shortly after Adams took his life, his gun went off, injuring a nearby officer.

"It has now been almost five months and this family still has not got any clear understanding as to what took place," B'Ivory LaMarr, attorney for the Adams family, said on Tuesday.

The body camera footage from officers on the scene has not been publicly released, which LaMarr and the Adams family are hoping can come to light.

Adams' family claims the video contradicts what MPD says happened leading up to his death.

