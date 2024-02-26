Man killed in road rage-related shooting in Cudahy, suspect in custody

CUDAHY — A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with a road rage-related shooting in Cudahy on Sunday, Feb. 25.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, a 32-year-old Greenfield man was taken into custody without incident, with the assistance of the Greenfield Police Department.

The shooting happened on Saturday night, Feb. 24., leaving a family mourning the loss of a father, son, and uncle who was shot and killed.

The family identified the man as 41-year-old Eric Maddox.

“Eric was loved by a lot of people in the community and his family. He was a hard worker and very dedicated to protecting those he cared about,” Kayla, Maddox’s sister, shared.

The Cudahy Police Department said they were called to the 5700 block of S. Packard Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday for a possible shot fired.

‘Upon arrival, officers found a deceased subject in the roadway,” Cudahy’s Chief of Police Thomas Poellot told TMJ4 at the scene.

Kayla received a call from her mom shortly after it happened and rushed to the scene.

“I could tell in her voice that something was really wrong.”

Police said in a press release that Maddox was driving north on S. Packard Avenue and was in a fight with another driver.

They said the conflict escalated and both vehicles stopped. Maddox got out of the car and confronted the suspect. That’s when a shot was fired.

“There’s other ways to go about things. I’m all about the right to bear arms but use it for defensive matters only. Do something else first instead of taking a life, especially a father and son,” Kayla said.

A witness told TMJ4 Saturday that she saw what happened and tried to perform CPR on Maddox. Cudahy Police and Fire also responded, but Maddox died at the scene.

Neighbors in the area told TMJ4 they were saddened to hear what happened.

“It’s a little too close to home. You think Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, these are like more suburban areas,” Katelyn Lauscher said. “I’m very concerned, being a bartender in the area for so long. Is it somebody I know? Is it somebody I see every day?”

Laushcher works at a bar across the street from where the shooting happened. She and other neighbors said the area is usually quiet.

“I don’t understand any situation, especially road rage, that someone would have to get murdered. That’s someone’s friend, someone’s family member,” Lauscher frowned.

Kayla shared that Maddox was a father and a mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. As she mourns the loss of her older brother, she’s asking for justice.

“I know he’d want his son to know how he loves and supports him. He’s going to want justice, like we all do for him,” Kayla said.

According to Cudahy Police, no one else is being sought in connection with this shooting.

