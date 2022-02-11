Family seeks help with medical bills after wife was shot in the face

WAUWATOSA — A Wauwatosa man is asking the public for help after his wife was hit in the face by a bullet.

The incident happened on January 26 around 2:38 p.m. That's when Philip Godkin got the call that his wife had been shot.

Now, Godkin is asking for donations to help with his wife's medical bills. On his GoFundMe account, he said his insurance has been quickly exhausted and his deductible has consumed the savings he and his wife had for a down payment on a home.

His wife had just started a job with MPS when she was shot, so she has no family medical leave. The two are simply trying to pay their bills off of Godkin's income.

The last update from Milwaukee police said they were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and they were seeking unknown suspects.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

If you wish to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip