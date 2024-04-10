Family searches for critically missing 19-year-old; New discovery at Cudahy park where leg was found

MILWAUKEE — Family, friends, and loved ones of missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson spent Tuesday searching for her at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

That's the same place the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a human leg was discovered on Tuesday, April 2.

“She looked out for my baby. The least we could do is look out for her mom’s baby,” Julia Ferrara said. Her son is good friends with Robinson.

Family, friends and people that don’t even know the woman dug through dirt and investigated the lakefront for any sign of Robinson.

While searching, they found something that prompted Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies to respond to the park.

In an email to TMJ4 News, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said, "Earlier this afternoon, an individual in Warnimont Park came across two items that the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office believes may be related to its ongoing investigation into the discovery of a severed human leg in the park last Tuesday. Deputy sheriffs responded to the park, accordingly.”

They said no additional information is available.

“Until we find out what we need to find out, we just keep pushing forward and we let experts come and tell us what they know. We’re just eyes and ears on the ground,” Shana Wendt, another family friend, said.

Family hadn’t heard from Robinson since April 1st. The next day, a leg was found in Cudahy.

On that same day, Robinson’s cousins said her car was found torched roughly 20 miles away near 30th and Lisbon.

Those cousins spent days searching the area where her car was found, eventually finding Robinson’s blanket, and unidentified human remains.

Their discoveries prompted police to come back out and search the area three nights in a row.

Relatives of Robinson attended Maxwell Anderson’s hearing Tuesday. He’s the person of interest connected to the severed human leg found in Cudahy.

Officials have not connected Anderson to the disappearance of Robinson, and the human remains discovered near 30th and Lisbon have not been tied to the leg found in Cudahy.

Still, the gruesome discoveries over the past week have family and community members of Sade Robinson asking for help.

“We’re a community of people here and she deserves help. The family needs us to come together and help bring Sade home,” Ferrara said.

