Family says woman killed near 48th and Fairmount on Saturday was pregnant

MILWAUKEE — A pregnant woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning near 48th and Fairmount in Milwaukee's Hampton Height's neighborhood.

Family identifies the victim as Kuvina Hickles and tell TMJ4 News she was expecting a baby. Police say the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m.

Police also say a 27-year-old man was taken into custody regarding the incident and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

Submitted Photo

