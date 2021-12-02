Family of man who got Legionnaires at UW Hospital is suing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of a leukemia patient who contracted Legionnaires’ disease at UW Hospital in 2018 has filed a lawsuit seeking damages in his death.

Siblings of 66-year-old Dennis Frye filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court alleging the hospital was negligent because its water supply was contaminated.

Hospital officials announced the outbreak in November 2018 and have since taken steps to prevent it from reoccurring. According to the lawsuit, Frye developed signs of pneumonia after he spent about a month in the hospital for a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia.

He was found to have contracted Legionnaires’ disease and was twice re-admitted to the hospital before he died in January 2019.

