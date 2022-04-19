Family of 26-year-old man who died after crashing into tree near Green Bay and Stark speaks out

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday night near Green Bay and Stark.

Police say the victim, 26-year-old Cruz Guzman, lost control and struck a tree. Video captured of the aftermath shows the SUV pinned into a tree.

Guzman's aunt, Rochelle Leyva, flew into town from Colorado after learning her nephew was killed.

"You know, he's young. He's got a three-year-old son. He is somebody's son. He's somebody's nephew, you know," said Leyva as she held back tears.

Witnesses at the scene notified his family that he was speeding before he lost control and crashed.

"It's so sad. He should be here. I think all of us would do anything to have him back and especially over a driving incident," said Leyva.

The family does not wish this type of tragedy upon anyone.

"No parent should have to ever bury their child and no three-year-old should have to go on living without a father that loves him and wants to be there for him and care for him and that's the saddest part."

Their message to every driver behind the wheel is to slow down.

"Take it easy. You've got people waiting for you. We only have one life, for the kids especially, it's not worth it. We want everybody to go home to their families and I don't want another parent to have to bury their kid."

The family created a GoFundMe page to help in covering funeral expenses.

