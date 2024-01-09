Waukesha family makes the most of the first big snowfall of the season

WAUKESHA — As the sun came up, the snow was coming down in Waukesha. But who was the happiest to see it? Between all of the students who got the day off from school and the workers from the snow plowing companies, the competition was neck and neck.

Oliver and Jasper spent Tuesday's snow day hitting all their favorite parks with their grandma Pam. Pam said not even the weather is cooler than the time she gets to spend with them.

TMJ4 NEWS

"Everybody’s school is school’s it’s out fabulous first day of snow so here we are," said Pam Shook, Olive and Jasper's Grandmother.

She said their day has so much fun in store!

"Just going out, sledding, making snowmen and then really going back in and having some hot chocolate," said Shook. "It’s probably the best right. They can’t wait for that.”

TMJ4 NEWS

But even the biggest piles of snow and the cutest snowmen don't stand a chance against all the crews that are just as happy to get back to work.

"Well I think all the guys are very excited," said Mike Carmona, Owner of E&M Construction. "We got some new equipment so everybody is very excited to try it.”

Mike's business focuses on construction for the better part of the year but when the snow starts the fall it's all about the plow and the shovel. It's why he said the snow couldn't come fast enough.

"Yeah, I think everybody that does snow plowing has been waiting on this moment," said Carmona.

Many people needed people like Carmona because the snow that fell throughout the day on Tuesday was very wet and heavy. So, as we see more of it come down be sure to brush up on all things safety.

"Just take it slow, there's no need to rush," Carmona said.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip