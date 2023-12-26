Family makes American Red Cross Day of Donations blood drive a holiday tradition

MILWAUKEE — Just because Christmas is over, doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of reasons to give.

The American Red Cross held its 12th Annual Day of Donations Blood Drive Tuesday Morning at the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel.

One family believes blood donations are one of the greatest gifts they could give any time of year, and it's why they've made donating blood a tradition.

"We started doing it and we like doing it," said Mike Chaney. "So, we all kind of get together, it's kind of our after Christmas thing, you know."

Mike, his wife and sister-in-law said coming to the Day of Donations is an easy thing to do each year because they know so much good will come from it.

"It makes me feel good," said Roberta Chaney, Mike's wife. "I mean, I should do it more than I do but to know that I have a rare blood type, I should do it more. I'm B negative and there's only 3% of people in the nation with B negative."

Mike also shared how big of an impact his blood type can have.

"I've got the one they want the most, it's O negative," said Mike. "So, if I can help somebody why not, it's free, it's easy. Why not, you know?"

It's free, easy and really needed during this time of year.

"It's really tough for blood donations around the holidays," said Jessica Peterson, American Red Cross Account Manager. "So, it's a great way for people to come out and make this donation."

Peterson said they expect to see 200 donors Tuesday between 8:30am and 2:30pm. She said the process only takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

"Appointments are still available and we can take walk ins so if you’re out and about shopping today feel free to stop in," said Peterson. "We should be able to get you in."

She also said since blood does expire, they have drive each day so there will be even more chances to donate. It's a small amount of time that can make an incredibly huge difference.

"One day you might need the blood so you should give it up now while you have it," said Roberta.

"You might save someones life you know," said Mike.

You can find more ways to help at www.redcrossblood.org.

If you donated on December 26th, you'll be eligible to donate again at these blood drives listed below beginning on February 20th.

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:



2/22 Pewaukee Community at Christ Lutheran Church from 1pm -6pm

(W240N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee)



(W240N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee) 2/27 Brookfield Community at the Sheraton from 1pm-6pm

(375 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield)



(375 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield) 2/27 New Berlin Community at New Berlin Public Library

(15105 Library Ln, New Berlin)

