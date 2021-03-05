Family in search of liver donor for baby girl

A family is asking for help finding a live liver donor for their baby girl, Lydia.

Lydia was born on Feb. 16th and after having high bilirubin levels and seeing a specialist, she was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

The family is looking for someone who meets these specific criteria:



Healthy adult (18-40 years old)

Type A or O blood

Weighs 80 lbs or less (36.2 kg)

If eligible, you can fill out the donor form here.

Froedtert confirmed to TMJ4 News that eligible donors must weigh 80 pounds or less.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip