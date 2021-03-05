Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family in search of liver donor for baby girl

items.[0].image.alt
Family of Lydia
baby lydia.jpeg
Posted at 5:30 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 21:44:30-05

A family is asking for help finding a live liver donor for their baby girl, Lydia.

Lydia was born on Feb. 16th and after having high bilirubin levels and seeing a specialist, she was diagnosed with acute liver failure.

The family is looking for someone who meets these specific criteria:

  • Healthy adult (18-40 years old)
  • Type A or O blood
  • Weighs 80 lbs or less (36.2 kg)

If eligible, you can fill out the donor form here.

Froedtert confirmed to TMJ4 News that eligible donors must weigh 80 pounds or less.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku