Family identifies 75-year-old woman hit, killed in Whitefish Bay

Submitted by the Helf family. A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman who was fatally struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday was identified by family as Holly Helf.

Helf's family says she was walking to Sendik's for dinner when she was hit. According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, Helf was walking on the sidewalk when she was unintentionally struck by a driver backing out of a driveway. Police say she became caught under the car and was dragged several blocks before witnesses were able to alert the driver.

Police responded to the area around 5:38 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Helf pinned underneath the vehicle.

The North Shore Fire Department arrived on the scene and extricated Helf. Life-saving measures were attempted but she ultimately died from her injuries.

The driver, a 77-year-old Whitefish Bay man, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

An initial investigation found it was an unintentional act, and police say alcohol and drugs are not a factor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Whitefish Bay Police Department are continuing to investigate the crash.

