Family, friends remember 14-year-old gun violence victim at vigil

MILWAUKEE — Tommorow Brumfield was just 14 years old when she was shot and killed near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee on Monday night.

She was supposed to graduate from the 8th grade on Tuesday.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect.

On Friday, dozens of Tommorow's friends and family gather for vigil to grieve the loss of the young girl and to celebrate her life with a balloon release, prayer, and by lighting candles.

Submitted 14-year-old Tommorrow Brumfield

"What are you doing tomorrow? You gotta work, right? But my Tommorow is gone. Everybody that knew her, they know she was a good kid. They know she was smart. They know she wrote poetry, that she know how to draw, that she know how to jump up on a tree and flip three times," Tommorow's grandmother Monica Blake said at the Vigil.

Tommorow's family want to be sure she's known as more than just a statistic. They're also calling for people to put down their guns.

"Let's just stop the violence. Please be aware of what we're doing and how we're doing and let's just protect ourselves better," said Tommorow's Aunt Jacqueline Blake.

Family said a funeral is planned for early next week.

