Family demands justice after son is killed in reckless driving crash

MILWAUKEE — A grieving family says the justice system is failing them by not charging the juvenile that drove a stolen car recklessly, lost control, and ultimately killed one of the passengers and terribly injured another.

It's been more than six months since Giovanni Florentino died in a car crash. His family says everything changed for them that November night, but say today, it feels like justice is not being served.

"It still feels unreal. I think about it all the time," said Florentino's mom, Bianca Ortiz. "We drove past the accident. Not knowing that it was him."

Police say16-year-old Giovanni and his brother Sebastian were in the back seat of a stolen car that was traveling up to 90 miles an hour when it crashed.

The driver lost control, clipped a pole, and hit a tree. The car was split in half. Giovanni was thrown from the car and died from his injuries. His brother had a fractured pelvis, fractured ribs, and punctured lung.

Months later you can see the pain in his brother Sebastian's face, knowing his brother isn't here.

Today, his family is demanding justice.

The victim's family says the juvenile driver of the stolen vehicle entered a guilty plea and could spend as little as 2 years behind bars.

"Two years is not enough for those boys. They murdered a boy," said Florentino's sister, Syria.

"We don't think sitting two years in a juvenile detention center is going to shape him up," Ortiz added.

She says her life goal now is to change legislation and work towards stricter laws because she feels like her son isn't getting the justice he deserves

"I just feel like it's a slap in the face," Ortiz said.

While the victim's family says a plea agreement has been reached, a court representative says he can only confirm the juvenile of the stolen vehicle will be in court today at 1:30 p.m.

