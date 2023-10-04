Family confirms missing Kenosha fishing captain was found dead

KENOSHA, Wis. — Family and friends confirm to TMJ4 News that longtime Kenosha charter fishing captain, John Anderson, was found dead after being reported missing last week.

Anderson, 52, of Pleasant Prairie was seen leaving his cabin in Richland Center last Wednesday and never returned. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening that Anderson was located, but didn't provide any other details.

SUBMITTED John Anderson, 52, of Pleasant Prairie has been missing since Wednesday in Richland Center, Wis.

Anderson, owner of Memory Maker Sport Fishing Charters, missed his scheduled fishing charter on Saturday in Kenosha.

Local fishing captain Jerry Costabile previously told TMJ4, "In all of the years, 30-plus years, that’s not John. John would’ve been here. If he had something come up and couldn’t be here, he would’ve contacted one of the captains and say hey I’ve got this going on. His customers arrived and there was no John. That threw up a red flag for us.”

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Kenosha captain John Anderson is owner of Memory Maker Sport Fishing Charters

Costabile said a large group of concerned Kenosha residents and several local fishing captains traveled to Richland Center this weekend. They stopped at bars, restaurants, and numerous fishing holes Anderson visited frequently looking for him.

It is unclear what the circumstances are surrounding Anderson's death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

