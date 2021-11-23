Family and Friends Resource Center set up at Carroll University following Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County and Carroll University have created a Family and Friends Resource Center following the Waukesha parade tragedy on Sunday.

The center also has resources from the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Waukesha Victim Assistance, and Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs.

"The way we've got it set up is really a one stop shop for people going through this crisis," said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.

Victims, families of victims, and the greater community are welcome at the center, which is located at the Campus Center Ballroom on the Carroll University campus. The center was open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be open again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

"This is an opportunity for them to get the help, even if it's just sitting down and talking to someone." Farrow said.

In addition to mental health resources, the resource center will also provide a meal. The District Attorney's Office Victim Assistance Program, the Department of Justice Crime Victim Compensation Program and the American Red Cross will also be on site.

In a statement Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger said, "Carroll University is happy to step up during this time of need and support our neighbors in the Greater Waukesha Community. This is a trying time for many and our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy."

More information on the resource center can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip