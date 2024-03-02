Family and friends remember two women killed in car crash

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends are remembering two 24-year-old women who died after a car crash Thursday night.

Family identified the women as Maya Perez and Gabby Pantoja.

The women were best friends and were out celebrating Gabby’s 24th birthday, according to family.

Milwaukee police say the driver, Pantoja, was speeding along West Howard Avenue just before 10 p.m. She lost control of the car and struck a tree near 24th & Howard.

“We were looking out our window and heard screeching,” Antonio Castillo, a witness and neighbor, said. “I saw two women ejected from the car, the one in the backseat ran off, and the car exploded.”

Even though Castillo didn’t personally know the women, he joined family and friends at a vigil Friday night.

Dozens of people shared tears and memories while lighting pink candles, Maya’s favorite color, at the scene of the crash.

“She wanted to learn and she was so amazing. My son loved her, I loved her, my husband loved her,” Heather Bartruff, a family friend of Maya, shared.

Both women are the mothers of children, a one-year-old and a seven-month-old.

“That boy was the love of her life. The thing that made her want to live more and more,” Bartruff said.

Gabby’s dad, Josue Pantoja, asked everyone gathered at the vigil to stop and reflect.

“We’re losing our kids day in and day. We’re over here and want to party. Forget the party and take care of your kids,” Pantoja said.

He shared that his daughter, Gabby, worked at USPS and wanted to become a social worker. He said Gabby and Maya were both daughters to him.

“Even though we don’t know each other, everyone is involved. We got love and prayers out to the ladies that died and their kids,” Castillo told TMJ4.

Police say a third 24-year-old fled from the crash but was later arrested for an outstanding warrant.



