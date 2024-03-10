Family and friends grieving 9 dead in Wisconsin crash between semi and van

DEWHURST, WIS — Family and friends are sharing more about the nine people who died in a crash in Central Wisconsin Friday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened Friday morning in Dewhurst Township, around 45 miles southeast of Eau Claire. Officials said a van was struck by a tractor-trailer at an intersection.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was killed, and eight of the nine people in the van, including the driver of that vehicle, also died, the office said. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4 is not naming any of the victims out of respect for their families, however, a family friend said the lone survivor from the van was a two-year-old boy.

“We’re actually on our way to Wisconsin now to pick up their two-year-old grandson who was the only survivor and surprisingly not harmed. But he’s missing his mom. You can imagine just how hard that’s going to be,” Allen Gross, the family friend, shared over a Facetime video with TMJ4 News.

Gross and the boy’s grandparents are currently driving to Wisconsin from Virginia.

He shared that the people in the van were members of the Amish community in Burke’s Garden, Virginia.

He said three of the victims included two new parents and their baby.

“The Amish are very private and in a humbling way. It’s just tragic because they show the love of the lord wherever they go,” Gross said. He shared the grandfather of the family only had one thing to say:

“Trust in the lord for his blessings.”

Their family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

TMJ4 also talked with the ex-wife of the driver of the van. She said he often drives Amish people in the Burke’s garden area.

“I didn’t think anything of it that he was taking a trip to Wisconsin. Your heart sinks, you just don’t know how to act, don’t know how to take it, or know if any suffered before they died,” Lavada Stout said through tears.

“We were like best friends and talked every day. I’ve known him 20 years before we got married.”

The driver and sole occupant of the semi was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene and from the air showed severe damage to both vehicles.

The van was on its side, and the front of the semi was mangled as the big rig and its load lay in a ditch by the highway, partially on its side.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip