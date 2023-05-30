Families spend Memorial Day at West Allis water park, opens for first time since 2021

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Whether you're a water slide fanatic or the wading pool is more you're style, the Cool Waters Aquatic Park had something for everyone out celebrating Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer to enjoy.

"I'm really excited for summer. Finally, it's going to be warm weather and no more schoolwork, I'm going to miss my friends, but no more schoolwork," said Ava Hume.

"My favorite part is the slides," said Zaira Herfordfeliciano.

"It has a variety of things you can do no matter your age or how tall you are, "said Owen Faith.

Many say they weren't even sure if the water park was going to be open this year

"We were sad that Cool Waters was closed last year," said Alley Faith.

Cool Waters hadn't been open since 2021. Milwaukee County Parks officials were forced to close it last summer due to a shortage of lifeguards.

"I actually thought a lot of them would be closed," said Jesus Cruz.

But once it was announced that it would be reopening this year, families flocked to the water park by the dozens

"We got here right when it opened at 12 o'clock. We waited in line, and we were in by 12:30," said Alley. "It's nice to see all the people. It's nice to see packed places as funny as that sounds."

"It feels great. It feels like everything is back to normal," said Cruz.

A normalcy that many families say they won't take for granted again.

Click here to view what pools are open in Milwaukee County this summer.

