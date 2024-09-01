Families flock to Lake Michigan for Labor Day weekend; NWS issues beach hazards statement

As families head to the shores of Lake Michigan for the holiday weekend, first responders warn against dangerous water conditions.

“We’re hanging out this Labor Day weekend. Just got the jet skis out, and we’re trying to cut up the waves,” Adam Phommathep smiled at Bender Beach in Oak Creek.

While families said Saturday was the perfect day for the beach, officials warn Sunday is a different case.

According to the National Weather Service Milwaukee(NWS), a beach hazards statement is effective from 7 a.m. Sunday through early Sunday evening in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

The NWS said life-threatening waves from three to five feet and rip currents are possible.

“I’ve seen it pretty choppy out here,” Phommathep said, talking about the waves at Bender Beach.

This year, two people have drowned at Bender Beach.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project website, there have been eight drownings in Lake Michigan in Wisconsin this year.

To keep everyone safe, the Oak Creek Fire Department posted a message on social media asking the public to stay out of the water on Sunday.

"The lake can go from calm to hazardous in a matter of minutes. We want the members of our community to enjoy our lakefront, but we want them to do that safely," Oak Creek Fire Chief Michael Kressuk said earlier in the summer at a press conference.

For families at the beach, staying safe on a normal day means taking simple precautions.

“His life vest is a big one. We make sure he always has it on even if he’s right at the edge,” mom Estepheny Garcia said.

Garcia’s family said now that they know about the hazard, they might spend the holiday away from the water.

“It’s better to keep them safe and take them to a park, or museum, or something else fun,” Ana Cruz, Garcia’s mom, said.

The NWS says to stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls while the beach hazard statement is in effect.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error