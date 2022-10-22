Families enjoy weekend warm up at pumpkin patch and apple orchard

MEQUON, Wis. — A far cry from the snow flurries seen across southeast Wisconsin on Monday, this weekend we're expecting temperatures in the 70s!

The weekend warm-up meant families were outside enjoying the sunshine. Barthel Fruit Farm had a steady flow of traffic on Friday and is expecting a busy weekend. Luckily they still have plenty of apples on the trees and pumpkins in the patch for visitors to pick.

Starting Friday, the farm is also having a pumpkin sale. $1 to $3 for any pumpkin you pick in the field.

Veronica Hatch decided to take her two kids out to the farm to enjoy the day.

"They had off of school today for teacher development so I took a half day off of work and said let's go enjoy the weather," Hatch said.

Her son Deandre certainly enjoyed it. He said, "Now I'm happy because it's warm today!"

"We just came to pick apples. Probably going to make apple pie with them," said Hatch's daughter Eva.

But Hatch knows picking apples and pumpkins means the work of creating delicious treats will fall on her.

"The only bad part is that they make me make pies afterward... We get some pumpkins while we're here too and I can roast some pumpkin seeds. All of this sounds like a lot of work for me now that I'm saying that out loud," Hatch said with a laugh.

When her kids were asked if they helped, they chuckled nervously. Hatch said, "No, not much."

But for her, it doesn't matter, because it meant an afternoon of laughter and memories shared with her family.

