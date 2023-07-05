Families across Milwaukee celebrate Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — Beyond the blankets in the grass and the smell of sausages in the air, the Fourth of July holiday is not just about America’s birthday, but the time spent with family and loved ones.

At parks across Milwaukee County, families came together to spend the day barbecuing, playing games, and of course, watching colorful fireworks displays.

The Douangvilay family lives in Milwaukee and claimed their spot at Mitchell Park, which is an annual tradition.

“All year round, everybody’s working, so you don’t have a time like this to have a day all the same. It’s like a family reunion,” Moon Douangvilay said.

Surrounded by family, they had a buffet of steak, sticky rice, and mashed potatoes.

“That’s our culture. When you deal with Laos people, you can’t leave a party without sticky rice,” Moon smiled.

They brought part of their culture to celebrate America’s culture.

All day, families brought their kids out to the parks, playing games of volleyball and corn hole.

“That’s what today is about. Letting them have fun, letting them be free, and the peace the quiet,” Boston Evans, a Milwaukee Resident, said.

As a way top off the day, those families stayed for fireworks shows Tuesday night at most of Milwaukee County’s parks.

The City of Milwaukee hosted the festivities in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. They invited the public out all day on July 4 for parades, picnics, games, talent contests, music, and fireworks. It’s a tradition that started in 1911.

