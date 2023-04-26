Fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving recognized as Brewers' first Hometown Champion

MILWAUKEE — Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was the first to be recognized as one of the Milwaukee Brewers' Hometown Champions Tuesday night.

Officer Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty doing what he loved, protecting and serving his community.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

"​He made the ultimate sacrifice," said Kimberly Schonder, a close friend of Officer Jerving.

Accepting the award on his behalf was Officer Jerving's family including his parents, siblings, and longtime girlfriend Megan.

"​Immediately we were like we are buying tickets, we are coming to support him," said Schonder. "Pete is a huge sports fan, Megan's a huge sports fan. They love the Brewers. We've been to Brewers games with them. This was so special. He would have loved this."

In addition to receiving the award, Officer Jerving's nephew threw the first pitch in honor of his uncle, which left a crowd up on its feet.

"He was always looking to make people smile and help everybody around him," said another close friend of Jerving, Bob Popp. "If I could just see him walk in one more time with that smile."

Among the sea of fans wearing blue and gold Brewers gear, were shirts, hoodies, bracelets, and more worn by friends of Jerving including Schonder and Popp. With Peter's name, badge number, and end-of-watch date proudly shown.

"​Pete was such a special person," said Schonder.

"​Although Pete is gone, he's still here. He's with us. We will never forget. None of us will," said Popp.

​The moment also served as a reminder that Officer Peter Jerving will always be Milwaukee's hometown hero.

To nominate someone for a Brewers Hometown Champion Award, click here.

